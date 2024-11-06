Palestinian advocates protest in Chicago after Trump win, immigration rights advocates also worry

CHICAGO (CBS) -- President-elect Donald Trump won more votes in Illinois this general election than he did in either of the two previous elections in which he ran.

Immigration and the economy are two key issues that got people to the polls this election—and ultimately led to a victory for Trump nationwide.

In Chicago, a day after America decided, the United States Palestinian Community Network protested Trump's victory at Federal Plaza.

"Our issues are with both parties," said Hatem Abudayyeh of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network. "Both parties support Israel unequivocally."

Vice President Kamala Harris underperformed with key parts of the Democratic coalition, while Trump made some inroads. Organizers of the protest said the current administration was warned of this outcome if the War in Gaza persisted and U.S. funding to Israel continued.

"They are not going to be able to take for granted the people that are represented here, the movements that are represented here," said Abudayyeh.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated President-elect Trump, calling his victory history's greatest comeback.

And despite campaign threats of mass deportations, Trump won 45% of the Latino vote—a double-digit increase from 2020.

"The fear factor and the rhetoric, you know, is real," said Lawrence Benito of the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights.

Benito said his organization is ready to respond.

"Obviously, we reject mass deportation agenda, and we're going to continue to fight back," said Benito.

Concerns about the economy drove voters to the polls. Trump was critical of President Biden, and then Vice President Harris, on inflation.

The former president made several economic proposals on the campaign trail—but most lacked specifics.

One policy calls for a sweeping tariff of at least 10% on all imported goods—and 60% on those from China.

"If Trump decides to enact very large tariffs, that could really put a dent in economic growth, and it could cause inflation to flare up again," said CBS News Analyst Jill Schlessinger.