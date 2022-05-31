'I proved them wrong': Palatine teen bowler, wheelchair-bound athlete Ellie Brazen defies expectations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In her first two weeks of life, Ellie Banzen had several brain and spinal cord surgeries and the doctors were unsure of her future.

Now, she's making a name for herself as one of the better bowlers in the state. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek caught up with the inspiring high school sophomore at an Arlington Heights bowling alley.

Bowling is a largely individual sport, but at Fremd High School, it sure feels like a team.

"There's some days where it's just like, oh gosh, like school and you're just worried about everything but then you come to bowling and you see friends like that and it's just amazing."

Allie Marconi's best friend is Ellie Banzen, who became the girls' bowling team's first wheelchair bowler last season and the first athlete to represent Fremd in the wheelchair division this postseason, winning her regional to qualify for state.

"The first round, I had nerves and then my friend Allie said, 'you got this,'" Banzen said.

As it turns out, Ellie more than had it. In her second year as a competitive bowler, she placed third in state. But Ellie? She is used to defying expectations.

"I was born with spina bifida so my neurosurgeon and my doctors told my parents that I would never walk or talk. But I proved them wrong."

Ellie's grit and determination is inspiring to her teammates.

"If I'm like having a rough day, I'm just like, 'you know what, Ellie is out here, she's doing her thing, she's being the awesome human being that she is and that just helps motivate me to like get back up and try again," Marconi said.

And while the way Ellie bowls may differ from her typically abled teammates, coach Paul Radek said she's held to the same standard.

"I think the girls know that, along with Ellie being in a wheelchair, Ellie is also more importantly a bowler on the team and it doesn't change how hard she competes. It doesn't change how committed she is to improving as a bowler and when we bowl, Ellie is a bowler." said Paul Radek, JV 2 bowling coach.

Ellie is bowler with goals. Next year, she wants to...

"Go from third to first..."

...in state. And work up her physical strength so she can...

"bowl with my arm."

But already, Ellie's strength is already on full display.

"It just means the world to me that I'm lifting up other people."



Ellie is serious about reaching the goal of bowling without the ramp. She's already exceeded so many expectations in her life.

It's just another challenge to be met.