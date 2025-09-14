Watch CBS News
Pair charged with robbing, beating, cutting man on CTA Red Line train

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Two men stood charged Sunday with robbing, beating, and cutting a man on a Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train on the city's South Side.

Shannon Stephens, 23, of Chicago's North Austin neighborhood, and Jamarion Gray, 21, of Hazel Crest, were arrested a block apart shortly after 2 a.m. Friday.  

They were identified as the attackers who robbed and beat a 41-year-old man as he rode a Red Line train near the 47th Street stop, at 47th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway, police said.

During the attack, Stephens took out a knife and cut the man, causing injury, police said.

Stephens and Gray were to appear for a detention hearing on Sunday.

