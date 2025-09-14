Pair charged with robbing, beating, cutting man on CTA Red Line train

Two men stood charged Sunday with robbing, beating, and cutting a man on a Chicago Transit Authority Red Line train on the city's South Side.

Shannon Stephens, 23, of Chicago's North Austin neighborhood, and Jamarion Gray, 21, of Hazel Crest, were arrested a block apart shortly after 2 a.m. Friday.

They were identified as the attackers who robbed and beat a 41-year-old man as he rode a Red Line train near the 47th Street stop, at 47th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway, police said.

During the attack, Stephens took out a knife and cut the man, causing injury, police said.

Stephens and Gray were to appear for a detention hearing on Sunday.