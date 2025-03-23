Pair accused of trying to rob woman, holding up mini mart at knifepoint, in Chicago's western suburbs

A man and woman were ordered held in custody Sunday on charges of trying to rob a woman at an ATM in Naperville, Illinois, and then robbing a convenience store at knifepoint in nearby Lisle.

The DuPage County State's Attorney's office and Naperville police announced Tuesday that DuPage County Judge Jeffrey MacKay granted prosecutors' motion to detain Max Bosco, 26, and Emily Frasca, 24, both of Naperville.

Both are charged with one count of armed robbery and attempted armed robbery.

Prosecutors said this past Thursday at 5:32 p.m., Naperville were called to the Bank of America at 1301 E. Ogden Blvd. in Naperville after a woman pulled a knife and tried to rob a customer using an ATM.

Prosecutors said the woman was in her car making a transaction at a drive-up ATM when a masked suspect, since identified as Frasca, ran up on her. Frasca pulled a knife and demanded, "Give me your s**t!" prosecutors said.

The victim canceled her transaction on the spot, drove away, and called police, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Bosco was driving the getaway car, and had put duct tape over its license plate. He and Frasca drove off, prosecutors said.

Twenty minutes later, Lisle police were called to the Quick Stop Pantry at 4651 Old Tavern Rd. for an armed robbery, prosecutors said.

Bosco and Frasca had come in wearing hoodies, prosecutors said. Frasca waited at the counter, while Bosco went behind the counter as soon as the cashier opened the register, prosecutors said.

Bosco took out a knife and stole $479 from the register, prosecutors said. The pair ran off, prosecutors said.

After identifying Bosco and Frasca as the suspects, Naperville police arrested them both at Bosco's home, prosecutors said. Once they were at the DuPage County Jail, authorities said Frasca had the stolen money in a hidden slit in her bra, prosecutors said.

"A quick trip to the bank or simply working your shift at a local convenience store should never cause anyone to fear for their safety," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release. "For our communities to thrive, the type of behavior alleged against these two defendants must be met with responsive and experienced law enforcement and, if found guilty, carry serious consequences. Brazenly threatening people at knifepoint will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be met with the full force of the law. We are all very thankful that neither of the victims were physically harmed."

Bosco is due back in court April 14, Frasca April 21. They will both appear before DuPage County Judge Daniel Guerin.