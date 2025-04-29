Watch CBS News
Pace bus hit by car in Wheaton, Illinois; bus driver injured

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington,
Greg Kelly

/ CBS Chicago

A car ran a red light and hit a Pace bus in the west Chicago suburb of Wheaton Tuesday evening.

Pace said the bus was making a left turn from East Loop Road onto Butterfield Road around 6 p.m., when a car coming the opposite direction ran a red light and struck the bus.

Video from CBS Skywatch showed the Pace bus sloping into the ditch next to Butterfield Road.

The bus operator and two passengers were checked at the scene, and Pace said the operator was taken to an area hospital.

The bus was to be towed, Pace said.

Following the crash, Butterfield Road was shut down between Laesk and Naperville roads, and East Loop Road was shut down between Naperville and Butterfield roads, Wheaton police said.

Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

