Owners overjoyed as the return of Restaurant Week starts this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More signs things are getting back to normal. After a mostly "takeout" Chicago restaurant week last year, tables are booked once again.

The citywide food festival starts Friday. as CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports it's about more than just sampling dishes.

The first recipes of restaurant week have been served. And this year, restaurant owners and chefs are overjoyed to be back in the kitchen serving dishes in-person.

"It's a celebration of Chicago!"

Lulu Noguier and her husband chef Martial Noguier own Bistronomic in the Gold Coast and have been a part of Restaurant Week for over 10 years.

"The evolution and the number of participants and the number of cuisines, cultures that join restaurant week I think is an absolute treasure to Chicago," Lulu said.

Chicago's 15th annual Restaurant Week is a 17-day celebration of the city's culinary scene with special menus offered at a fixed price.

And while Bistromonic is one of many places that shut down for a short time during the pandemic, Noguier says they are back in full swing.

"We have the original staff in the kitchen and in the dining room, this means the world to us because we are a family," Lulu said.

Chef Jacob Saben at Coda Di Volpe in Lakeview says it's the customers that make it worth it.

"I think the best thing about restaurant week is it's kind of the very first thing of spring. It's kind of like we're shaking off the dust of winter, people are going to be coming out in droves."

This year comes with the challenge of inflation -- driving up costs across the board.

"Prices of product certainly have gone up. Like some things are up 200 percent, for example shellfish," Saben said.

By offering specialty dishes, chefs can offer what they do have.

"A lot of specials so we can adapt everyday by changing the specials," Lulu said.

A change of pace for many as things are beginning to look and taste the same as they once did.

In comparing dining prices with past years, dinner for restaurant week is set at $55 for most places right now. In 2020, restaurants were charging around $45.