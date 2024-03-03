Overnight work on Kennedy Expressway to start Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Roadblocks from the three-year massive construction project on the Kennedy Expressway are coming back sooner than expected thanks to the warm weather.

Starting Monday, some overnight work will take place.

The job really gets going again on March 11.

As drivers may recall, the inbound Kennedy lanes were closed for much of last year.

This year, the reversible center lanes will be closed. They will not reopen until sometime in the fall.

Then, in 2025, comes the final phase, when the outbound lanes will be upgraded.