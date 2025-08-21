Outbound lanes of Kennedy Expressway to reopen northwest of Pulaski Road

All outbound Kennedy Expressway lanes from Pulaski to Edens junction to reopen

It feels like never-ending traffic, but there is some good news as the end of the Kennedy Expressway Bridge Rehabilitation Project.

Some outbound lanes are set to reopen for the Friday morning rush.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that all lanes on the Kennedy north of Addison Street will be reopening over the next week.

Beginning at 11 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting, the outbound Kennedy will be reduced to one lane from Addison Street to the Edens junction. Intermittent ramp closures will begin at 9 p.m.

By 5 a.m. Friday, any lanes and ramps that had closed overnight will reopen, and the current split-lane configuration near Kostner Avenue will be removed. All lanes will be fully open from Pulaski Road to the Edens junction, IDOT said.

Next week, IDOT will being removing the work zone between Addison Street and Pulaski Road. This will require the closure of the outbound Kennedy ramp to Diversey Avenue, and the Fullerton Avenue slip ramp to Western Avenue, which will reopen in about two weeks, IDOT said.

Starting at 11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 28, the outbound Kennedy will be reduced to one lane from southeast of the Kimball Avenue crossing to the Edens junction, with intermittent ramp closures beginning at 9 p.m., IDOT said.

At 1 a.m. Friday, Aug. 29, express lanes will close.

By 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 29, all lanes and ramps that had been temporarily closed will reopen, and all lanes between Addison Street and Pulaski Road will fully reopen.

The outbound Kennedy ramp to Kimbal Avenue, the ramp from Addison Street to the outbound Kennedy, and the outbound Kennedy ramp to Pulaski Road/Irving Park Road will reopen by 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 29.