Out-of-town photojournalist recounts being arrested during DNC protest in Chicago

Freelance photographer talks about his arrest during DNC protest in Chicago

Freelance photographer talks about his arrest during DNC protest in Chicago

Freelance photographer talks about his arrest during DNC protest in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police said of the 74 people arrested during protests throughout the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week—and three of them were journalists.

One of those three journalists was Los Angeles-based freelance photographer Sinna Nasseri—who came to Chicago to document the protests.

"I like to come where the action is," Nasseri said. "I'm looking for sort of an iconic photo and to, like, show history being made. And this is where the most interesting thing happening in the country right now. This is where all the action is. So I had to be here."

Nasseri covers history—and often conflict—for outlets like the New York Times, Time Magazine and the Wall Street Journal. He showed up Tuesday night outside the Accenture Tower at 500 W. Madison St., which houses the Israeli Consulate in Chicago, to take photos of protesters' interactions with police…

"I was surprised when they… sort of made a situation where there were police surrounding the protesters and the journalists, and there was really nowhere to go at that point," said Nasseri.

Nasseri left the protest in police custody.

"I mean, I understand in the heat of the moment, maybe getting, you know, cuffed—but once I told them I'm a journalist, and they saw my press ID, and they saw my gear, they should have known that I was doing nothing wrong—which I wasn't—and they probably should have let me go," he said.

Nasseri was one of 59 people arrested in all during the protest Tuesday night. He said he sat for two hours in a bus, and then another six hours in jail.

He said he was unable to talk to his attorney until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Later Wednesday morning, police Supt. Larry Snelling confirmed there were three journalists arrested at the protest the night before. He said the journalists were getting in the way of the CPD's ability to make arrests.

"There are times where we're calling a mass arrest, or we're attempting to move in—we need you guys to step to the side," Snelling said.

Nasseri said he never heard any kind of dispersal order before he was arrested. He said he is going to fight the charge because he worries experiences like his could have a chilling effect on the profession.

"I'm here to make sure that the that peace is kept by, you know, shedding light on exactly what's going on," he said.

Nasseri said he will be flying back to Chicago for his next court date in September.

Meanwhile, Chicago Police on Friday promised to publish extensive data on all of the arrests connected to the DNC.