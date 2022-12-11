Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration happening in Des Plaines tonight
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe starts Sunday night in Des Plaines.
The celebration honoring the Patron Saint of Mexico at 8 p.m. and continues through 7 p.m. tomorrow.
Pilgrims make the journey to the shrine every year to fulfill or make promises to Our Lady.
Cardinal Blase Cupich will be the main celebrant at 6 p.m. Sunday.
And the traditional serenade to Our Lady starts at 11 a.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.