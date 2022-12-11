Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration happening in Des Plaines tonight

Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration happening tonight

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe starts Sunday night in Des Plaines.

The celebration honoring the Patron Saint of Mexico at 8 p.m. and continues through 7 p.m. tomorrow.

Pilgrims make the journey to the shrine every year to fulfill or make promises to Our Lady.

Cardinal Blase Cupich will be the main celebrant at 6 p.m. Sunday.

And the traditional serenade to Our Lady starts at 11 a.m.