Village of Oswego unanimously passes protective barrier ordinance after deadly Portillo's crash

The Village of Oswego passed a new ordinance after the deadly crash at a Portillo's restaurant that claimed the life of a 2-year-old boy during the summer.

Attorneys with the GWC law firm, representing the McKee family, announced on Wednesday that "Finnegans's Law" was passed unanimously. It requires vehicle impact protection such as reinforced barriers or bollards in front of building entrances that are considered vulnerable and outdoor public areas.

Those areas include public entrances of businesses in B-1 regional business and M-1 general manufacturing districts, schools, churches, residential care facilities, outdoor dining areas, and outdoor play areas at daycare centers, the firm said.

The ordinance was developed in partnership with nonprofit The Finnegan Project, created by the child's parents, Schyler and Christina McKee, following his death.

On July 30, just before 2 p.m., police said that a 2011 Lincoln MKZ crashed into the restaurant on U.S. Route 34 near Douglas Road. Two-year-old Finnegan was inside the restaurant with his parents. He died at the hospital.

Thirteen others were also injured in the crash — eight were taken to the hospital, and six others were treated at the scene.

The law firm stated that there were no protective barriers in front of the restaurant, which consisted of an all-glass entryway separate from its front parking spaces.

No charges were filed in the crash.