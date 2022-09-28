Orland Park hosting COVID-19 booster shot clinic

CHICAGO (CBS)-- South suburban Orland Park residents can get free COVID-19 booster shots.

The township is hosting a booster clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. near Ravinia Avenue and 149th Street.

To get the shot you need an appointment, consent forms, drivers license and insurance card and vaccine card.

Guests are asked to wear a short sleeve shirt and arrive healthy prior to getting the booster