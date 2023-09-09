Watch CBS News
Operations disrupted at O'Hare after plane hits bird on takeoff

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An emergency involving a Swiss International Airlines jet taking off shut down operations at O'Hare International Airport for about half an hour.

Swiss Air Flight 9 canceled its takeoff for Zürich, Switzerland at 7:40 p.m. after a possible bird strike, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

We are told the Boeing 777 hit a bird on takeoff, then the brakes overheated during the aborted departure.

The FAA ordered a ground stop for 30 minutes following the incident, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

No one was hurt, and operations were back up and running at the airport late Friday night.

