Operation North Pole to host winter wonderland for Advocate Children's patients in Rosemont, Illinois

There's no better way to get into the holiday spirit than by helping those who need it most.

Volunteers were in full force on Wednesday for Operation North Pole at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois.

Inside, about 200 holiday trees were decorated by volunteers.

The mission? To create a winter wonderland for 140 seriously ill children from Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge. Those children will arrive on Saturday and receive $300 in gifts from Santa and his elves.

Barbara Dabler, president of Operation North Pole, is behind the mission. She said seeing the smiles on families is a magical day for everyone.

"That's what we're all about, is to take all of their worries and their fears and their pain away just for one day," she said.

Dabler, who previously worked at the hospital as an emergency room secretary, said for a lot of the families, it will be their child's last Christmas. Dabler said she wants the children's Christmas to be magical.

"It's not just for the sick child, it's for the entire family, because illness, it touches everybody," she said.

The event will feature multiple themed areas, including Candyland, featuring about 3,000 pounds of candy. Lead elf Dick Granai has been volunteering with Operation North Pole, working with the trees and the train inside it. He said it was the train that got him involved.

"I saw this online, came out, met these people, and it started four years ago, and it just kind of, the mission of this organization has been bringing me back," he said.

Granai drives from New York each year to participate in Operation North Pole.

"These kids, [sighs heavily] they need at least one more," he said.

The invitation-only event will take place on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.