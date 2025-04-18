Watch CBS News
Online Illinois Lottery player wins over $1.2 million in FastPlay game

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

An online Illinois Lottery player won over $1.2 million after playing a FastPlay game this week, according to lottery officials.

The winning online ticket for the Ultimate Diamond Jackpot, worth $1,234,128, was purchased on Thursday. Lottery officials said it was the second-largest prize won for the game so far this year.

This comes a week after two other players won top prizes in two other online FastPlay games. 

The first winner played the "Twenty 20s" game and won over $597,000. The second player won $250,000 after playing the "Magnificent Multiplier."  

Ultimate Diamond Jackpot is an Illinois Lottery FastPlay progressive jackpot game. The jackpot begins at $75,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide, both in-store and online, until it is won.

FastPlay games require no picking or waiting for numbers, play slips, or scratching. 

Players must be 18 years of age to participate. 

