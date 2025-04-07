2 online Illinois Lottery players win top prizes in FastPlay games

Two online lottery players in Illinois won top prizes in FastPlay games over the weekend, lottery officials announced on Monday.

Both top prizes were won on Saturday.

Lottery officials said the first winner played the "Twenty 20s" game and won over $597,000. The second player won $250,000 after playing the "Magnificent Multiplier."

Twenty 20s is a progressive jackpot game. It starts at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide until there's a winner. The Magnificent Multiplier is a $20 game with a $250,000 top prize.

FastPlay games require no numbers, scratching, or waiting for winning numbers.

Tickets for the games can be bought in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app.