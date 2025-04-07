Watch CBS News
Local News

2 online Illinois Lottery players win top prizes in FastPlay games

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Two online lottery players in Illinois won top prizes in FastPlay games over the weekend, lottery officials announced on Monday.

Both top prizes were won on Saturday.

Lottery officials said the first winner played the "Twenty 20s" game and won over $597,000. The second player won $250,000 after playing the "Magnificent Multiplier."

Twenty 20s is a progressive jackpot game. It starts at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide until there's a winner. The Magnificent Multiplier is a $20 game with a $250,000 top prize.

FastPlay games require no numbers, scratching, or waiting for winning numbers.

Tickets for the games can be bought in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.