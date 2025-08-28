Watch CBS News
Online Illinois Lottery player wins $50K in Powerball drawing as jackpot climbs to $950M

Jeramie Bizzle
There were no big winners in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing—however, there were some players who won smaller prizes, including one online Illinois player.

Lottery officials said the player matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. 

Those numbers were: 9, 12, 22, 41, 61, and the Powerball, 25.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 30, with the jackpot now at $950 million—the sixth-largest jackpot in Powerball history, and the biggest in more than a year, according to lottery officials.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store or online via the Illinois Lottery website and mobile app. Tickets cost $2 each. 

Players must be 18 years of age or older to participate.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or text "ILGAMB" to 833234.

