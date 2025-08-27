Powerball jackpot winning numbers announced for estimated $850 million grand prize

The winning numbers for an estimated $850 million Powerball jackpot — the game's sixth-largest prize ever — are 9, 12, 22, 41, 61 with a Powerball of 25.

Wednesday's jackpot has an estimated cash value of $383.7 million, Powerball said.

It was not immediately known if there were any winners of Wednesday night's jackpot.

"Powerball ticket sales have doubled in the past week, as more players join the fun with a $2 ticket, while also giving back to good causes in their communities," said Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group chair and Iowa Lottery CEO.

There were no winning tickets sold for Monday night's $750 million grand prize, Powerball's 10th largest when it was up for grabs.

A single jackpot winner would have the choice of taking a lump sum payment estimated at $383.7 million (before taxes) or opting for a payout via an annuity, which would consist of one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

No one has won Powerball's jackpot since May 31, when a single ticket in California claimed a $204.5 million jackpot with a cash value of $91.6 million.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball. Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. ET.

In 2022, a single ticket sold in Altadena, California, claimed a $2.04 billion jackpot, the largest in both Powerball and lottery history. The first Powerball drawing was in 1992.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.