One wounded in shooting overnight on I-57 near Halsted Street

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was grazed by a bullet in a shooting overnight on Interstate 57 on the South Side.

Illinois State Police said, shortly before midnight Wednesday night, three people were in a vehicle headed south on I-57 near Halsted Street, when someone in another vehicle fired shots.

One passenger in the victim's vehicle suffered a graze wound to the head, and refused medical attention.

Police shut down the southbound lanes of I-57 around 1:30 a.m. to search for evidence, and the lanes reopened around 3:45 a.m.

Illinois State Police are investigating.