Watch CBS News
Local News

One wounded in shooting overnight on I-57 near Halsted Street

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was grazed by a bullet in a shooting overnight on Interstate 57 on the South Side.

Illinois State Police said, shortly before midnight Wednesday night, three people were in a vehicle headed south on I-57 near Halsted Street, when someone in another vehicle fired shots.

One passenger in the victim's vehicle suffered a graze wound to the head, and refused medical attention.

Police shut down the southbound lanes of I-57 around 1:30 a.m. to search for evidence, and the lanes reopened around 3:45 a.m.

Illinois State Police are investigating.

First published on June 30, 2022 / 9:07 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.