One-time rebates offered to some Illinois residents on property and income taxes

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Some extra cash could be coming your way starting Monday.

Illinois is offering income and property tax rebates if you paid property taxes last year.

Single people must make less than $250,000. Eligible couples must earn less than $500,000.

You'll get the income tax rebate if you lived in the state last year and made less than $200,000, filing single.

Couples must earn less than $400,000.

All of this falls under the Illinois Family Relief Plan, which the governor signed earlier this year.It offers one-time rebates.

The property tax rebate goes up to $300.

People who file as a single person will get a $50 income tax rebate. Couples who file together get $100. Families with dependents can get up to $300.

Even though the state starts this process Monday, it could take upwards of eight weeks for everyone who qualifies to start seeing that money.

