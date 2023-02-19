One person injured in Elgin shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is hospitalized after a shooting in Elgin early Sunday morning.

According to the Elgin Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 500 block of East Chicago Street around 12:25 a.m., and found a man with injuries.

He was transported to a hospital, and there is no threat to the community, police said.

Detectives from the Major Investigations Division are investigating and "have individuals in custody," police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call (847)289-2600 or text a tip to 847411 and include "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the text.

More information on how to submit a tip can be found on the city's crime tip web page.