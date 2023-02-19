Watch CBS News
Local News

One person injured in Elgin shooting

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is hospitalized after a shooting in Elgin early Sunday morning. 

According to the Elgin Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 500 block of East Chicago Street around 12:25 a.m., and found a man with injuries. 

He was transported to a hospital, and there is no threat to the community, police said. 

Detectives from the Major Investigations Division are investigating and "have individuals in custody," police said. 

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call (847)289-2600 or text a tip to 847411 and include "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the text. 

More information on how to submit a tip can be found on the city's crime tip web page

First published on February 19, 2023 / 4:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.