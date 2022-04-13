One person dead in shooting at South Holland gas station
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (CBS) -- A gunman opened fire at a BP gas station in South Holland late Tuesday, leaving one person dead.
The incident happened late Tuesday afternoon at the BP station at a BP station on East 162nd Street in the south suburb.
It was not clear late Tuesday if police were looking for a suspect or suspects.
Further details were not immediately available.
