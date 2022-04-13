Watch CBS News

One person dead in shooting at South Holland gas station

/ CBS Chicago

1 person dead in shooting at South Holland gas station 00:19

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (CBS) --  A gunman opened fire at a BP gas station in South Holland late Tuesday, leaving one person dead.

The incident happened late Tuesday afternoon at the BP station at a BP station on East 162nd Street in the south suburb.

It was not clear late Tuesday if police were looking for a suspect or suspects.

Further details were not immediately available.

First published on April 12, 2022 / 10:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.