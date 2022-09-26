Watch CBS News
One person critically injured, CPD officer hospitalized after shooting at Homan Square police facility

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least one police officer was hospitalized and another person was critically injured, after a shooting around noon Monday at the Chicago Police Department's evidence storage facility in Homan Square.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesman confirmed one person was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound after the shooting at the Homan Square facility at 1011 S. Homan Av.

The Citizens Office of Police Accountability said in a tweet its investigators were on the scene of an "officer involved shooting" where the incident took place. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 312-746-3609.

One police officer, whose condition was stabilized, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, but it was not immediately clear if the officer had been shot.

The Homan Square facility houses the Chicago Police Department's evidence and recovered property section, and is also used as a base for some of the department's specialized units, including the Bureau of Organized Crime, the SWAT Unit, Evidence Technicians, and the CPD ballistics lab.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.

