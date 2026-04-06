One Hope United, UIC look to expand family-style living for teens in foster care

The organization One Hope United and the University of Illinois at Chicago want to expand a program that provides family-style living to teens in foster care.

The living situations are called Hope Houses, and allow four children between the ages of 13 and 17 to live in a home at a time. Each has their own room and there are two full-time house parents, who are One Hope staffers.

The program also provides a full-time therapist and youth care worker, in addition to a part time nurse, to help the teens navigate their futures and work through their trauma.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services estimates nearly 16,000 children are currently in the state's foster care system.

There are currently four Hope Houses in Illinois, two in Rockford and two in Champaign. The hope is now to expand the program into the Chicago area.