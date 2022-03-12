Old Saint Pat's Church host Shamrock'n The Block celebration

CHICAGO (CBS) – The festivities don't end after the dyeing of the Chicago River. The party continues on the Near West Side over at Old Saint Pat's Church.

There will be plenty of green beer and dancing for Shamrock'n The Block.

The celebration is outdoors starting at noon, but there will be tents and a heated beer garden.

the party is sold out so organizers are warning to not buy tickets on social media from someone you do not know.

But for a lucky few, there are a limited number of tickets available at the door for $15.