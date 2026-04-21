Oklahoma couple recreates quarter-century-old trip on Route 66 at Navy Pier

A couple from Tulsa, Oklahoma, is recreating a trip they made a quarter-century ago in a century-old car.

Kicking things off at the symbolic start of Route 66 at Navy Pier, they didn't have to travel very far for the adventure.

Where Route 66 begins, so, too, does a love story. Ed and Jackie Fogle got married and immediately put in the miles.

"Let's just do Route 66. We grew up on it, didn't we?" Ed said.

They hit the road for their honeymoon from Chicago to Santa Monica in their 1959 Cadillac convertible, with the top down every inch of the way, Ed said.

As Route 66 celebrates 100 years, the Fogles mark a milestone of their own — 25 years of marriage this June. Now, they're ready for Route 66 again.

"But this time, let's do it in a 100-year-old, what's called an orphan car," Ed said. "It's a 1926 Hupmobile."

So, how many miles does the car have on it? Well, that's a mystery, as, according to Ed, the speedometer, odometer, and fuel gauge don't work.

The Fogles towed it in a trailer from Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Chicago with help from a friend and mechanic, Tom Lord.

Lord doesn't feel like a third wheel if the fogles didn't really need him. The 100-year-old Hupmobile had the hiccups.

"It was okay right down to idle, and then it went over," Ed said.

Lord tinkers and consults with a fellow mechanic on the phone, and the carburetor that appeared to be the culprit. Ed arranges an Uber trip for car parts, and Jackie tries to enjoy this first unexpected bump in the road.

"The mechanics didn't need my help, so I'll just look at the beautiful scenery here at Navy Pier," she said, jokingly.

The adventure didn't start the way they planned, but whether it's thousands of miles or just a few feet, they push through it together.

"That's going to be good enough."

The good news is that despite the setback, the Fogles finally got the car started and have hit the road on Route 66.