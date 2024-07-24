Oilers hire Bowman as GM less than 3 years since he resigned after Blackhawks sexual assault scandal

The Edmonton Oilers hired Stan Bowman as general manager and executive vice president of hockey operations on Wednesday, making him the first former Chicago Blackhawks executive re-hired by an NHL team since the team's 2010 sexual assault scandal came to light in recent years.

The league reinstated Bowman, coach Joel Quenneville and Al MacIsaac, who also worked in Chicago's front office, earlier this month. Bowman resigned as Chicago's GM in 2021 after an independent investigation found the organization mishandled the allegations made by player Kyle Beach that he was sexually assaulted by video coach Brad Aldridge.

Bowman, 51, ran the Blackhawks when they won the Stanley Cup in '10, '13 and '15. He takes over the Oilers following their trip to the final in which they lost to Florida in seven games.

"I believe his vast experience and proven success in this role, together with the important work he has done in his time away from the game, fits our goal of being best in class when it comes to all facets of our organization," CEO of hockey operations Jeff Jackson said. "Through our many conversations, we share a common vision of where we are as a team and what is required to achieve another Stanley Cup title."

Jackson, hired last year after spending more than a decade as Connor McDavid's agent, was asked July 1 about Bowman being a candidate for the job after the team did not renew GM Ken Holland's contract.

"I mean, Stan's obviously a long time GM, successful, and the NHL reinstated all three of the guys today," Jackson said at the time. "I'm running a bit on fumes here because of the schedule with the playoffs and then the draft, then free agency, so I haven't given any of it any thought, to be honest. I've got to sort of decompress for a couple days, and then I've got to move forward with my GM search. To be honest, I can't comment right now."

Earlier that day, the league said in a statement that Bowman, Quenneville and MacIsaac each "has acknowledged that and used his time away from the game to engage in activities which not only demonstrate sincere remorse for what happened, but also evidence greater awareness of the responsibilities that all NHL personnel have, particularly personnel who are in positions of leadership."

Former player Sheldon Kennedy, who went public about being sexually abused as a coach and has since co-founded the Respect Group to train people to help prevent bullying, harassment and abuse, wrote a lengthy letter endorsing Bowman and explaining the work he has done in recent years.

"I believe Stan would be a valuable asset to an organization due to his acknowledgment of past mistakes and his relentless efforts to make the locker room/game safer for everyone," Kennedy wrote. "He possesses the insights, knowledge, and confidence needed to lead in this area. I feel building a strong and healthy culture within an organization and practicing it on an ongoing basis will be a top priority for Stan. I also believe Stan will carry this message within the hockey eco system, which can only help."

Kennedy added that he believes Bowman would do everything in his power to make sure what happened to Beach will not happen to anyone else.