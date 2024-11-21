More than 500 flights delayed, dozens more cancelled at O'Hare and Midway amid first snow of season

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 500 flights have been cancelled at O'Hare and Midway airports as of late Thursday morning, as the first winter storm of the season is bringing some heavy snow to the Chicago area.

Periods of moderate to heavy snow are dropping visibility and leading to quick accumulations across the area during our first snowfall of the season. Much of Chicago will end up with 2-4 inches on the ground and slick, hazardous roadways through early afternoon.

At O'Hare International Airport, 407 flights had been delayed out of more than 2,200 total flights over the past 24 hours as of 11:40 a.m., with another 33 flights cancelled. Delays were averaging less than 15 minutes at O'Hare.

At Midway International Airport, 107 flights had been delayed out of 505 total flights over the past 24 hours as of 11:40 a.m., with another 18 flights cancelled. Delays were averaging 36 minutes at Midway.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. in most of the Chicago area, and has been extended until 3 p.m. in Northwest Indiana and Kankakee County.

Late this afternoon, snow transitions briefly back to rain, then conditions dry out overnight. With temperatures actually warming overnight, snow will melt this evening and Thursday night.

