Winter weather advisory ahead for Chicago area with first snow of the season

By Laura Bannon

CHICAGO (CBS) — Some Chicago residents are waking up to the first snow of the season and there's more to come.

During the early Thursday morning commute, expect a few passing flurries/snow showers but no major road impacts. The widespread snow moves in after 7 a.m., which will aid in slushy accumulations on the roads and reduced visibility.

As far as snow amounts, the lighter amounts are expected near the immediate shoreline. Widespread 1 to 3 inches of accumulation are expected. 

A winter weather advisory will take effect from 7am to 1pm. Snow continues at least through noon before changing over to a cold afternoon rain. Snow will mostly accumulate on grass and cold surfaces like cars.  

A wind advisory is also in effect throughout the day for wind gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chills will be as low the 20s. As the system departs, rain showers linger into the evening and overnight. 

Conditions stay windy into Friday as temperatures recover into the middle 40s. Temperatures rebound back to the 50s by Sunday. 

Snow timing Thursday 

  • 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.: Damp roads with passing flurries/snow showers
  • 7 a.m. to  8 a.m.: Meaningful snow approaches from the north
  • 8 a.m. to noon: Widespread heavy wet snow, low visibility and slushy accumulations on roads
  • Noon through the evening: Rising temperatures; snow changes to a cold rain showers -- improving conditions
Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

