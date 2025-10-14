O'Hare and Midway airports won't show Kristi Noem video criticizing Democrats for government shutdown

O'Hare and Midway airports in Chicago have decided not to show travelers a video of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem criticizing Democrats for the ongoing federal government shutdown, joining a growing list of airports refusing to air the video.

The Chicago Department of Aviation confirmed it declined a request from the Department of Homeland Security to post the video at O'Hare and Midway.

"Advertising at Chicago's airports, including promotional materials and public service announcements, must comply with CDA's Advertising Guidelines, which prohibit content that endorses or opposes any named political party. These guidelines help ensure the airports remain welcoming and neutral spaces for all travelers," a CDA spokesperson said in a statement.

Other airports, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Portland International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, also have declined to play the video, with a spokesperson for the Phoenix airport telling Newsweek that airport policy "does not permit political content."

The video, which has been sent to airports across the country by the Trump administration, would have played in TSA security lines.

"Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government, because of this, many of our operations are impacted, and most of our TSA employees are working without pay," Noem says in the video.

She then says that the agency will do what it can to avoid delays that would impact travelers.

"Our hope is that Democrats will soon recognize the importance of opening the government," she says.

Tasked with keeping travelers safe on the ground and in the air, TSA officers and air traffic controllers are deemed essential by the government, requiring them to keep working during the shutdown without immediate pay.

However, an uptick in workers calling out sick has led to sporadic flight delays and cancellations, raising concerns over staffing shortages.

Amid the government shutdown, Tuesday was the first day that the nation's air traffic controllers received only a partial paycheck.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association, the union representing air traffic controllers, said Tuesday was the first day controllers have received only a partial paycheck due to the shutdown, with pay to be completely suspended starting Oct. 28 without an end to the shutdown.

