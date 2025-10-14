Atlanta airport won't air Kirsti Noem government shutdown video at its TSA checkpoints

The Atlanta airport is joining a growing list of airports across the country that have decided not to show a video of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem criticizing congressional Democrats for the ongoing government shutdown.

The video, which was recent sent to airports across the country by the federal agency, would have played in the airport's TSA security lines.

"Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government, because of this, many of our operations are impacted, and most of our TSA employees are working without pay," Noem says in the video.

She then says that the agency will do what it can to avoid delays that would impact travelers.

"Our hope is that Democrats will soon recognize the importance of opening the government," she says.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a press briefing with Ecuador's Minister of Interior John Reinberg at the Ecuadorian Presidential Palace on July 31, 2025, in Quito, Ecuador. Alex Brandon-Pool / Getty Images

Other airports, including Portland International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, have declined the agency's request to play the video, with the latter telling Newsweek that airport policy "does not permit political content."

A airport spokesperson shared a statement with CBS News Atlanta that they would not be sharing the video on its screens.

"Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport strives to maintain a neutral and welcoming environment for all travelers," the spokesperson said. "In keeping with federal and local airport policies, we will not display the recently-distributed video from DHS on airport controlled media."

Does Kirsti Noem's TSA video violate federal law?

Noem's message is one of many political postings from government agencies blaming Democrats or "the radical left" for the shutdown, which is now in its 14th day.

The Small Business Administration's website placed its message in a red banner that took up the entire screen on a smartphone. It said actions from Senate Democrats are preventing the agency "from serving America's 36 million small businesses." Other websites, including that of the Food and Drug Administration, told visitors that mission-critical activities would continue "during the Democrat-led government shutdown."

Several other federal agencies and departments maintained politically neutral messages, noting simply that there might be delays in services or updates because of the lapse in funding.

At least one ethics group has argued the messages are violations of the Hatch Act, a 1939 law that limits certain political activities by federal employees.

Officials with the Port of Portland, who oversee the city's airport, referenced the act in their decision not to air the video to Newsweek.

A Transportation Security Administration officer at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. Elijah Nouvelage / Bloomberg via Getty Images

The government shutdown's impact on TSA agents

While more than 31,000 TSA employees remain on the job during the shutdown, a prolonged stalemate in Washington, D.C. could lead to staffing problems as unpaid workers begin to call in sick. During the 35-day shutdown during President Trump's first term, Miami International Airport had to temporarily close one of its terminals because TSA officers were calling in sick at twice the airport's usual rate.

To try to mitigate the employee frustrations over unpaid work, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Rep. Nikema Williams announced that TSA workers would receive meal vouchers and complementary parking during their shifts.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.