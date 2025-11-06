Chicago airports brace for airlines to begin cutting flights under FAA mandate

Major changes are coming to Chicago's airports on Friday, as airlines are set to begin cutting the number of flights in the air as part of a mandate from the U.S. Department of Transportation to reduce air traffic by 10% at 40 "high-volume" airports.

United Airlines outlined its plans Thursday afternoon, announcing a 4% reduction in flights at O'Hare International Airport starting Friday, or about 23 round-trip flights. American Airlines also said it will reduce its scheduled flights by 4% from Friday through Monday.

United will stay at 4% reductions for four days, and then gradually increase cuts until they hit a 10% reduction next Friday – a date they said was mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The airline said these are the kinds of cancellation numbers they'd see in a light snowstorm.

Most flights arrived as scheduled at O'Hare on Thursday, but airline leaders and passengers have begun bracing for turbulence.

The FAA announced this weekend will mark the start of reduced air traffic capacity across 40 of the country's busiest airports – including O'Hare and Midway airports in Chicago.

Major carriers, including United, American, and Delta, have begun offering passengers free flight changes and cancellations.

The CEO of Frontier Airlines posted on LinkedIn that he would "suggest passengers buy a backup ticket on another carrier that departs after the first ticket."

DePaul University professor and transportation expert Joe Schwieterman said the move by the FAA is unprecedented and uncharted waters for airlines, particularly coming out of a slow travel season in October.

"It's on such short notice, so airlines' options are limited," he said.

A sure sign of eager anticipation, a mother from the Milwaukee area checked the flight boards at O'Hare on Thursday for updates on her son's arrival. He arrived on time, but they're already thinking ahead to his departure.

"I am concerned about the return, because with the announcement about cutting 10% of the flights, flying back is a concern. He's got to get back for work on time and so forth. It's a concern. So, yeah," she said.

United said, when choosing which flights to cancel, they selected routes that are mostly small planes headed to regional destinations. They looked at passenger counts, and which routes would be easiest to rebook.

"They'll find out tonight if the cancellations have already gone in, and some have already," United spokesman Omar Idris said.