2 killed following house party in Harvey, Illinois, Identified

Two people who were shot and killed, including a suspect, following a house party in Harvey, Illinois, over the weekend have been identified.

On Saturday, around 8:03 p.m., Harvey police officers responded to a mass shooting at a house party in the 14400 block of Des Plaines Street.

Two shooters arrived at the scene and opened fire at the gathering. Five people were hit by the gunfire, including a 4-year-old boy, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The other four victims were taken to the hospital in unknown conditions. Police said their conditions were stabilized.

During the incident, a concealed carry license holder returned fire and killed one of the suspects. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified him as 24-year-old Charles Lipsey.

The second suspect was injured and taken to the hospital, and later placed in police custody.

Later, around 4:40 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire near the 200 block of Calumet Boulevard.

A man was found inside a minivan who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiners identified him as 28-year-old Jeremiah R. Adutu-Bofah.

Chief Cameron Biddings said a second person was inside the van but was not wounded.

He believed that the shooting was retaliatory following the shooting at the house party and stems from an ongoing conflict between two groups known to police.

"These are not random acts of violence or anonymous individuals. This violence stems from an ongoing conflict between individuals with a long and disruptive history within our city," Biddings said." We are very familiar with them, and frankly, they've caused harm in our community for far too long."

He said the department is exploring options in an effort to deescalate the feud.

"We will not allow a senseless rivalry to hold this city hostage. We're pursuing charges where applicable, and anyone who continues to endanger this community will be held accountable," Biddings said.

The shooting was said to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public. Anyone with information can submit it anonymously to the Harvey Police Department.

