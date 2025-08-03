Child among 6 hurt, suspect killed by CCL holder in mass shooting at house party in Harvey, Illinois

Seven people were wounded following a mass shooting at a house party Saturday night in Harvey, Illinois.

A spokesperson for Harvey said shortly after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 14400 block of Des Plaines Street for a shooting at a house party.

Preliminary reports indicated that seven people were shot—including a 4-year-old boy who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and his condition was stabilized.

Four additional people were shot and taken to area hospitals in unknown conditions. Their conditions were also stabilized.

According to the spokesperson, two individuals arrived at the scene and opened fire on the gathering. A concealed carry license holder who was at the party returned fire—hitting and killing one of the suspects at the scene. The second suspect was injured and taken to the hospital, and later placed in police custody.

The shooting was an isolated incident, with no ongoing threat to the public.

Man found dead in possible retaliatory shooting

The spokesperson said just before 5 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of gunfire near the 200 block of Calumet Boulevard.

A man was found inside a minivan who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Despite emergency response efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not released.

Preliminary information indicated the shooting may have been in retaliation for the mass shooting.

Investigators are actively following leads, and witnesses are cooperating with police, the spokesperson said.

Investigation into the shootings remains ongoing. No further information was available.