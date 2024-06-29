Police officer grazed by bullet while responding to deadly shooting in Ford Heights

FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) — A Lynwood police officer was grazed by a bullet while responding to the scene of a deadly shooting in Ford Heights early Saturday morning.

The Cook County Sheriff's Department said around 3 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of Ambassador Lane in Ford Heights.

Upon arrival, they found a male with a gunshot victim and immediately began to render aid.

The victim was taken to Franciscan Hospital in Indiana, where he died.

While at the scene, officers were fired on by unknown offenders, and a Lynwood police officer who responded to assist suffered a graze wound.

Sheriff's police returned fire, but the offenders left the scene.

There were no reports of additional injuries.

The Lynwood Police officer was taken to Franciscan Health Munster in Munster, Indiana, where they were treated and released.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Sheriff's Police Detectives at 708-865-4896.