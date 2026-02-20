Off-duty Gary police officer and family injured in crash involving semi-trailer truck

An off-duty Gary police officer and his family were injured when a police car collided with a semi-trailer truck on Thursday in northwest Indiana.

Lake County Sheriff's officials said a 27-year-old Gary police officer was driving west on Ridge Road in Gary in a squad car around 6 p.m. on Thursday, when a semi turned north in front of the police car and the two vehicles collided.

The officer and his 3-year-old daughter were treated for facial injuries. His 4-year-old daughter was taken to a hospital in Chicago with eye injuries. A 23-year-old woman who was in the front seat of the squad car also was taken to a Chicago hospital to be treated for injuries, including a broken knee.

The 41-year-old man driving the semi was not hurt. He was ticketed for making an improper turn, and his truck was impounded.