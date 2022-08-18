Watch CBS News
CPD sergeant charged with pinning 14-year-old boy to ground in Park Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago police sergeant who was seen on video kneeling on a 14-year-old teen near a Starbucks in Park Ridge last month has been charged.

Michael Vitellaro, 49, has been charged with official misconduct and aggravated battery.

Vitellaro was seen on video pinning the teen down with his knee after accusing him of stealing his son's bicycle last month.

The boy's mother, Nicole Nieves, said she worried people may pass judgment and say her son was doing something wrong. However, in cell phone video, she said she saw her son was scared, but calm, as a man pressed down on him.

Other teens are seen coming to their friend's aid, eventually pulling him away from the man. The video was provided by the law firm, Romanucci and Bladin, which is representing the family.

Nicole and Angel Nieves said their son is an honor student, who is active in youth ministry and three sports.

Vitellaro turned himself into the Park Ridge Police Department Thursday where he was processed before being taken to the Cook County 2nd District Court House for a bond hearing.

