Obama Presidential Center in Chicago to open in June, former president says

After more than a decade of planning, construction, and delays, the Obama Presidential Center will open on the South Side of Chicago next summer, the former president announced this week.

Speaking at a museum in Arkansas on Monday, former President Barack Obama said the facility under construction in Jackson Park will open in June.

"We're going to open in June so that y'all don't have to bring your coats up. Just letting you know," he said.

Obama did not provide an exact opening date for the $800 million project, which will be the most expensive presidential center in history.

When first announced in 2015, the center originally was expected to open in 2021, but due to lawsuits and federal reviews, construction did not begin until 2021, just blocks from Lake Michigan at 62nd Street.

The 20-acre facility will include a 225-foot museum tower, an auditorium, a Chicago Public Library branch, an athletic facility, new park space, a fruit and vegetable garden, and more.

The project also includes the realignment of multiple streets around the facility, including an extra lane on DuSable Lake Shore Drive from 57th Street to Hayes Drive, increased capacity on Hayes Drive, additional lanes on Stony Island Avenue, and more.