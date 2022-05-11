Watch CBS News
Obama Presidential Center gets garden inspired by former first lady Michelle Obama

CHICAGO (CBS) -- From the White House to Jackson Park.

We'll soon see fruit and vegetables growing at the Obama Presidential Center. 

The space is inspired by Michelle Obama's White House Kitchen Garden, but it'll be named after former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt.

She planted a victory garden on the White House lawn and advocated for women's civil and human rights.

First published on May 11, 2022 / 5:17 PM

