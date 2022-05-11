Obama Presidential Center gets garden inspired by former first lady Michelle Obama
CHICAGO (CBS) -- From the White House to Jackson Park.
We'll soon see fruit and vegetables growing at the Obama Presidential Center.
The space is inspired by Michelle Obama's White House Kitchen Garden, but it'll be named after former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt.
She planted a victory garden on the White House lawn and advocated for women's civil and human rights.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.