Obama Presidential Center gets garden inspired by former first lady Michelle Obama

CHICAGO (CBS) -- From the White House to Jackson Park.

We'll soon see fruit and vegetables growing at the Obama Presidential Center.

The space is inspired by Michelle Obama's White House Kitchen Garden, but it'll be named after former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt.

She planted a victory garden on the White House lawn and advocated for women's civil and human rights.

We’re delighted to announce that the Fruit & Vegetable Garden at the Obama Presidential Center will be named after Eleanor Roosevelt. Inspired by @MichelleObama’s White House Kitchen Garden, the space will feature a Garden Classroom & Teaching Kitchen to engage visitors. pic.twitter.com/Cbcjgb57zM — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) May 11, 2022