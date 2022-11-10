Obama Center suspends construction after noose found on Jackson Park site

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Construction on the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park was halted on Thursday, after a noose was found on the worksite.

"This morning we were informed that an act of hate was discovered at the project site. We reported the incident to the police and will provide any assistance required to identify those responsible," Lakeside Alliance, the construction company building the $500 million facility, said in a statement.

Both Lakeside Alliance and the Obama Foundation confirmed the "act of hate" was a noose found at the project site.

"We have zero tolerance for any form of bias or hate on our worksite. Anti-bias training is included in our onboarding process and reiterated during site-wide meetings. We are suspending all operations onsite in order to provide another series of these trainings and conversations for all staff and workers," Lakeside Alliance said.

"This shameless act of cowardice and hate is designed to get attention and divide us. Our priority is protecting the health and safety of our workforce. We have notified authorities who are investigating the incident," the Obama Foundation said.

Lakeside Alliance said was "horrified" at what happened, and is offering a $100,000 reward to help find those responsible.

"Lakeside Alliance remains committed to providing a work environment where everyone can feel safe, be their best self, and is treated with dignity and respect," the company said.