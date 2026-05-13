Oak Park restauranter says water, sewer pipe construction near business is biting into his bottom line

A major construction project replacing old water and sewer pipes has shut down a stretch of Oak Park Avenue in West Suburban Oak Park.

Business owners know there will be benefits down the road, but say they're hurting right now.

"It's like home, you know. It's just a very comforting place and the food is great, and the company is great," said customer Kari Aguirre.

Breakfast is served with a side of nostalgia at George's Family Restaurant at 145 S. Oak Park Ave. However, longtime customers have noticed the comforts of home face competition—from construction.

Guests can watch the show from any window, but George Konstantos is not entertained.

"Right now, with this construction, we face little problems," he says.

The restaurant has been his second home since 1984. He says his customers are practically family.

"I love my customers. they like me, too, I suppose," he said.

It pains them all to see business slow down—by 30% since construction started, according to Konstantos.

The village of Oak Park has been working to replace century-old infrastructure along Oak Avenue after construction kicked off in February.

"I think naturally when someone sees that a street is closed off, your brain forgets that the businesses are still open," Kati Aguirre said.

The village says it offered business grants to owners, extended free parking in a nearby parking garage, and hosted events to drive foot traffic to Oak Park Avenue. However, Konstantos said he's had to dip into savings to keep his restaurant afloat. He says he was told construction is supposed to be done by Thanksgiving.

With spring, summer, and fall filled with construction, Konstantos says the only comfort he has is his family of customers.

"We hope to see it thrive for years to come," Kari said.