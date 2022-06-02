'He just made the whole show go': Beloved Oak Park principal John Hodge retires after 18 years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2:

It's a time of year for graduates to celebrate their accomplishments, but students at an Oak Park elementary school are honoring a principal who helped shape their education and their lives.

CBS 2's Marie Saavedra was there for the big surprise.

Historically, if you have a secret, it's best not to tell a group of kids. But hundreds of students at Oak Park's Irving Elementary kept their lips zipped so they could surprise the man of the hour.

"He just made the whole show go," said one student.

He is John Hodge.

Just days away from retirement after 18 years as Irving's much loved principal.

"It's just a rush of emotions as soon as I started walking up the street," Hodge said, adding that he felt called to education as a way to give back.

"The whole focus of my tenure here at Irving has been on creating an inclusive environment in which students feel that they belong and are accepted."

We heard proof of his success in every hallway. From colleagues...

"He'll do anything for the school and the community and I think that's why he's loved so much," said

To current students...

"He always made it like a family environment."

And from parents so grateful, they brought their now-middle schooler back to say thanks.

"Ellie has lots of special needs. And Mr. Hodge had a wonderful atmosphere for all children in his school regardless of their abilities," said Ellie's parent. "Those were the sorts of things that Mr. Hodge did and what he meant to our family."

In his 18 years at Irving, technology changed everything. The expectations of educators are greater now, too.

"I think throughout the pandemic, and also considering the recent events in Texas, more than ever, it's important that a community and a school have a close working partnership," Hodge said.

You can tell he's built that.

"He was a good leader. He was definitely a good leader," added a student.

Guiding a group of teachers and kiddos, who aim to keep it that way.

"I mean, how many people get to walk into work and be greeted by 500 students and 90 staff cheering and holding up posters and giving you hugs, asked Hodge. "There's no better compliment. Or no better way to start the day or start my retirement."

The Irving community is throwing a big barbecue in Mr. Hodge's honor this weekend at the school. The students are in good hands. The current vice principal will fill Principal Hodge's role next year.

