Oak Park man charged in April carjacking of woman in Villa Park restaurant parking lot

A man was charged following an investigation into a carjacking that happened in Villa Park back in April.

Demitrious Green, 33, of Oak Park, was charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking.

The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said he appeared in court Sunday morning, but the hearing was held over to Monday at the defense's request.



During the hearing, the judge granted the state's motion to detain Green.

The officer said on April 6, around 9:34 p.m., a woman was inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Taco Bell restaurant in the 100 block of West Roosevelt Road, while two other people she arrived with were inside the restaurant.

While waiting in the vehicle, an individual, later identified as Green, allegedly approached the vehicle and ordered the victim to "get the f*** out," to which she complied.

The office said Green was allegedly holding his hand under his coat in his waistband during the incident.

When the other two people came from the restaurant and approached the vehicle, Green ordered them to "stay the f*** back." He then entered the vehicle and left the scene.

An investigation into the incident identified Green as the suspect, and he was arrested in Chicago on Saturday.

Green's next court appearance is scheduled for July 15 for arraignment.