Fire breaks out at Oak Park apartment building across from post office

Fire crews are investigating after a fire broke out at an apartment building Friday afternoon in Oak Park.

It happened around noon in the 100 block of North Kenilworth, across the street from the main post office and steps away from Grace Episcopal Church.

Video from the scene shows a damaged window on the fourth floor of the building.

Traffic is being diverted at the scene. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Oak Park police provided no further information on how the fire started or if any injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to update.