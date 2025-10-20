Man charged with armed robbery and home invasion at Oak Lawn condo building

A man has been charged robbing another man at gunpoint during a home invasion on Sunday afternoon in Oak Lawn in Chicago's southwest suburbs.

Demarkus Ross, of Worth, has been charged with home invasion, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

Oak Lawn Police

Police said, around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary attempt at a condo building in the 10900 block of Keating.

A woman told police a man had tried to open her window and ran away when he saw her.

As police were searching for the suspect, a man who lives in the same condo building told police he had just been robbed at gunpoint by a man in a mask. The victim said the man had entered his condo, forced him into a bathroom, and tried to flee with stolen items in the victim's car.

An officer saw someone matching the suspect's description run into the building, but lost sight of him. Police set up a perimeter and launched a drone to help search for the suspect. An officer later found Ross about a block away and took him into custody.

Police said detectives obtained a confession from ross, who had jewelry and other items stolen items on him, including the victim's car key.

Ross was due to make his first court appearance on Monday in Bridgeview.

Police said he has previous arrests for theft, trespassing, and resisting arrest.