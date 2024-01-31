Watch CBS News
Police find man shot, seriously hurt in suburban Chicago apartment building

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

OAK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) – Oak Forest police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt inside an apartment building Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 15700 block of Lake Drive for shots fired just before 3 a.m.

Arriving officers found a man, 38, in the entry hall of an apartment with several gunshot wounds. They performed life-saving measures on the victim until fire personnel arrived.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

The Oak Forest Police Investigations Division was investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Detective Sergeant Ryan Burnett or Detective David Lowisz at 708-687-1376.

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on January 31, 2024 / 8:55 AM CST

