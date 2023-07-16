Watch CBS News
Air Quality Alert in Evanston leads to event cancelations, beach closures

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – The National Weather Service issued an Air Quality Alert for Evanston on Sunday. 

The city says a similar alert is expected for Monday.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada has moved into the region - pushing the Air Quality Index over 150 and into the unhealthy or worse categories.

As a result, the Evanston Police Department's Community Barbecue has been postponed with a new date to be announced.

In addition, all swimming beaches will be closed. Swimming will not be permitted as no lifeguards will be on duty.

All Parks & Recreation summer camps will be moved indoors if the alert extends into Monday.   

Residents are advised to limit outdoor air exposure. Active children and adults especially people with pulmonary or respiratory disease such as asthma should also avoid long or intense outdoor activity.

