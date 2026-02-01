Nurses at Hines VA Hospital hold vigil for Alex Pretti, shot and killed by feds in Minnesota

Nurses at the Hines VA Hospital are holding a vigil and protest in honor of Alex Petti on Sunday.

Pretti, who worked as an ICU nurse at a VA hospital in Minnesota, was killed by border patrol agents in Minneapolis last month.

Nurses and other union workers stood outside Hines with signs to make sure people don't forget his sacrifice.

"It's unconscionable that in this country, someone ... someone who is going to provide aid to someone, someone who is exercising his First Amendment, to oppose the militarization of our streets. Someone who is being restrained by the folks who are supposed to be protecting Americans, and they just emptied ten bullets into his into his body," said Bob Reiter with the Chicago Federation of Labor.

Sunday's vigil at Hines was one of multiple happening near VA hospitals across the country.