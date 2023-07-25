Numerous questions remain after shooting that wounded police officer in Englewood

Residents, experts have questions about shooting that wounded officer in Englewood.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There were still no arrests Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in Englewood the night before that left a Chicago Police officer with a gunshot wound to the hand.

And as CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, there were still many unanswered questions Tuesday.

The biggest question is who actually fired the shot that hit the police officer — who, thankfully, was in good condition Tuesday.

We are also asking if the use of force in this case was justified.

So far, we haven't reviewed any body camera or other videos of the incident. But police have provided a narrative of what they say happened.

The incident happened a little after 7:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Shields Avenue. Chicago Police say officers were conducting a traffic stop.

At that point, police said the suspect vehicle reversed, striking the CPD squad car, and fled the scene.

Police did not report that any shots were fired at officers, but did say the officers fired their guns. But an officer was shot in the left hand.

As the officer who was shot was being transported to the hospital, another scene unfolded a few miles south - at 91st Street and Princeton Avenue.

There, neighbors said a car crashed into one of the residents' cars that was parked here on the street - and soon after, Chicago police swarmed the area.

Neighbors believe it was the suspect's car that crashed, but so far, the CPD has not confirmed that report - only reiterating Tuesday that no one is in custody and detectives continue to investigate.

The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties 30 days.

Meanwhile, there is still the whole question of whether officers should have fired at the vehicle. Neighbors said it put innocent residents in the area in jeopardy.

Some residents are asking if the shooting was justified - because so far, again, the CPD has only said that the officers fired shots and not that they were fired upon.

It is an issue addressed by the court ordered consent decree approved back in 2019. The CPD consent decree specifically says:

"CPD officers must not fire at moving vehicles when the vehicle is the only force used against the officer or another person, except in extreme circumstances when it is a last resort to preserve human life or prevent great bodily harm to a person, such as when a vehicle is intentionally being used to attack a person or group of people."

"Almost all departments have policies against shooting at moving vehicles, no matter which direction they're heading," said policing expert David K. Harris, a law professor at the University of Pittsburgh.

Harris said the speed at which the car was reversing would have to have been life-threatening.

"I suppose if it was coming at 75 miles an hour, that would be one thing," Harris said. "But if it's simply reversing - in order to, you know, then take off and get away - going forward, it's not likely to be absolutely life-threatening."

The consent decree also says CPD will instruct officers "to avoid positioning themselves or remaining in the path of a moving vehicle."

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the use of force.