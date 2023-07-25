Watch CBS News
Chicago shooting: Police officer hit during Englewood shootout

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer was shot in the hand during an exchange of gunfire on the city's South Side on Monday.

The incident happened in the 5600 block of South Shields in the Englewood neighborhood. The officer had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.

Two other officers were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police were expected to give a news conference later on Monday with more details.

